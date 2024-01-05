Fire out to avenge final loss

The Fire rugby team is determined to finish one step better in this year’s McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s.

They lost to Army 12-5 in a gritty final at Lawaqa Park last year.

Team Manager Ifereimi Vesikula says they are pulling out all stops to make sure they hoist the i-Wau trophy this year.

“We went back after the final and we looked at the results and looked at how we played. Most of the things that we knew we had to improve on was our coordination amongst the players.”

Vesikula adds that they have been facing logistical issues with the players as most of them are based at different stations around Viti Levu.

He says despite this, the team is confident of posing a threat in the tournament.

The Coral Coast 7s will begin on the 18th of this month at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.