Fijiana to face Brazil in Cup quarterfinal 

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s team advanced to cup quarterfinals of the HSBC Vancouver 7s even after a narrow 24-21 loss to Great Britain in their final pool match.

They will be playing Brazil in the second quarterfinal at 3.54pm.

However, the Fijiana made a comeback with Adita Milinia and Reapi Ulunisau each scoring tries, both successfully converted, giving Fiji a 14-12 lead at halftime.

The second half saw Great Britain regain control.

Charlotte Woodman scored early, followed by Heather Cowell’s try in the tenth minute, with only one conversion successful, extending their lead to 24-14.

Rogosau Adimereani provided a moment of individual brilliance, powering through defenders to score in the final two minutes, bringing Fiji within three points at 24-21.

However, a crucial opportunity slipped through Fiji’s fingers they made a costly error.