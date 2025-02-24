Fijiana 7s storm into Vancouver final

[Source: Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]

The Fijiana 7s team is through to the Vancouver 7s final after delivering a commanding 28-7 victory over Japan in the semifinals.

The win was a perfect response after Fiji had suffered a loss to the same opponent in the pool stages.

Adita Milinia set the tone early with the opening try, followed by a strong finish from Ilisapeci Delaiwau to extend Fiji’s lead.

Sesenieli Donu added another before Milinia struck again to seal the victory.

With an impressive all-around performance, Fijiana now turns its focus to the final, where they will aim to clinch their first title of the season.