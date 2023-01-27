Fijiana 7s falls in first match

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s side lost its first pool match in Sydney going down 17-5 to Great Britain.

Basic mistakes and handling errors cost the side who’ll play USA at 7 tonight.

Fijiana had the first chance to score but Ivamere Nabura was caught five meters short of the tryline after two minutes.

Veteran Ana Maria Naimasi got Fiji on the board in the fifth minute after some poor defence by Great Britain.

The #Sydney7s are up and running 🤩 Ana Maria Naimasi grabs the first try of the weekend for @fijirugby 👊#HSBC7s pic.twitter.com/wMAElZ9vmv — World Rugby 7s (@WorldRugby7s) January 27, 2023

Naimasi could have gone in again for her second try but ran out of support on the stroke of halftime.

Team GB scored two successive tries to Wilson Hardy and Jasmine Joyce to lead 10-5

The national side was reduced to six players after Younis Bese copped a yellow card for a high tackle.