Fijiana 7s fails to spark in LA

[File Photo]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s has failed to win a pool game at the LA 7s in USA.

Fijiana lost 7-38 to New Zealand in their last group match which means they’ll not feature in the main quarterfinals.

It was a scrappy start for the Fijiana with basic errors which saw the Kiwis running in their first try before Vani Buleki showcased her strength and speed to dot between the sticks for a 7-5 lead.

Article continues after advertisement

However, the lead was cancelled after New Zealand scored two successive tries.

New Zealand was leading 19-7 at halftime.

It hasn’t been working for the Fijiana since their first game against Brazil in LA with all their three pool outings riddled with errors.

Shiray Kaka and Risi Pouri Lane added another two tries for the Black Ferns 7s when Talei Wilson was spending two minutes off the field for a deliberate knock on.

Michaela Blyde sealed the deal with the final try for a big 38-7 win.