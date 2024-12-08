Fiji through to Cape Town 7s semi-final

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s side has been assured of a top four finish in Cape Town after defeating Great Britain 17-12 in its final pool match.

Fiji will play France in the semi-final tonight.

The national side was tested by Team GB but they managed to hang on and win in the end.

Article continues after advertisement

Joji Nasova and Sevuloni Mocenacagi scored two unconverted tries to lead 10-nil at the break.

However, the momentum shifted after the break with Great Britain crossing Fiji’s tryline in quick succession.

Jerry Matana and his team had to work hard in the last three minutes before Terio Tamani sneaked for a 17-12 lead.

Great Britain had a last throw at the dice but couldn’t quite get the result as a final floated forward with time up on the clock.

In it’s first game, Fiji thumped Uruguay 70-7.

The Cape Town 7s semi-final starts at 11:56pm.