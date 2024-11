Two Fiji Men’s 7s team and a Fijian Drua team will feature in the Mataso 7s at Nadovu Park in Lautoka on the 15th and 16th of this month.

This was confirmed during the tournaments launch at the Paradise Beverages headquarters today.

Tournament Director James Vunituraga confirmes there will be 32 main mens team, 16 under 21 teams and eight womens team.