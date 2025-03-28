Fiji edges out USA in thrilling encounter

Iowane Teba [Source: World Rugby Sevens]

Fiji and the USA played out a thrilling, back-and-forth encounter, with Fiji ultimately securing a 26-21 victory in their opening group match of the HSBC Hong Kong 7s this afternoon.

Fiji drew first blood with a converted try to take a 7-0 lead, but the USA responded immediately to level the score at 7-7.

Fiji then scored again to regain the lead at 14-7, only for the USA to reply once more, bringing the score to 14-14.

Both teams displayed strong attacking intent and resilience, trading scores in a captivating first half that ended with the score tied at 14-14.

In the second half, Fiji seized control, scoring two further tries to extend their lead to 26-14.

The USA mounted a late comeback with another try, but time ran out, and Fiji held on to win 26-21.

