Fiji Development sides through to Oceania 7s quarters

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Both the Fiji Men’s and Women’s Development sides have qualified for the quarter-finals of the Oceania 7s tournament in the Solomon Islands.

The Men’s side will be going up against Australia at 12.50pm while the women’s will play Vanuatu at 11.22am.

The women’s side have already defeated Vanuatu 46-0 in their opening match, while Australia has also been in a superb form in the men’s division.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Both the sides have been putting out spectacular performances since their opening matches, and fans can expect another round of exhilarating rugby later today.

You can catch all the action live one FBC Sports.