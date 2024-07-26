Favorites out of 7s race

[Source: World Rugby Sevens/ Facebook]

Two of the favorite teams to take out the rugby 7s gold medal in Paris are out of the race.

New Zealand and Argentina were both beaten in their quarfinal games.

Argentina who was the form team this season in the World Series were shocked by hosts France 26-14.

The French were leading 21-nil at halftime.

Two Marcos Monetta tries in the second half was not enough for Argentina.

Antoine Dupont sealed the deal for the hosts after the final hooter.

In the first quarterfinal, South Africa who lost two pool games defeated Tokyo 2020 silver medalists New Zealand 14-7.

South Africa came through as one of the two best third finishers from pool play while New Zealand came out on top of its group.

The first semifinal between South Africa and France kick off at 1:30am on Sunday.