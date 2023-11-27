Farmer's journey to Pacific Games glory

Ropate Rere

Team Fiji Pacific Games rugby sevens gold medalist Ropate Rere left Nagadoa village in Dama, Bua to come and play at this year’s Marist 7s but didn’t know it’s the start of an interesting journey.

The 23-year-old former Bua College student was supposed to play for Nakaiolo Brothers at the Marist 7s but the side failed to make the cut and he later joined the Bula Brothers team from Nabukavesi, Namosi.

Rere stood out for Bula Brothers at the tournament and caught the eyes of national selectors who slowly followed his progress in local tournaments.

When he was called up by coach Sireli Bobo more than two months ago, he knew it’s the opportunity he’s been waiting for.

He says he attended a trials following a sevens tournament in Savusavu where he played for Raiwasa Taveuni.

“I never thought or dreamt that I would win a Pacific Games gold one day, this is something I only watch on TV when past players get on the podium to receive medals, but this time its me up there to get a gold medal.”

Making the World Series team is next for Rere and says his parents backed his dream of representing Fiji from the start.