Daveua and Bese return for Fijiana

Rejieli Daveua (Left) and Younis Bese.

Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s have been boosted with the return of tough forward Rejieli Daveua and sprinter Younis Bese for the Hong Kong 7s.

Daveua was out for more than a month after sustaining a head injury at the Hamilton 7s while Bese injured her knee in Sydney.

Coach Saiasi Fuli believes it’s the strongest touring squad which consists of experienced and young players who have already been part of international competitions.

The Fijiana take on Ireland 5.04pm next Friday before playing Brazil at 9.04pm and Australia the following day at 1.55pm.

Fijiana 7s Squad:

Rejieli Daveua

Vani Buleki

Ivamere Nabura

Reapi Ulunisau

Ana Naimasi

Meredani Qoro

Younis Bese

Ilisapeci Delaiwau

Lavena Cavuru

Viniana Riwai

Talei Wilson

Rusila Nagasau