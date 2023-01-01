Coral Coast 7s will be bigger says organizers

Coral Coast 7s Committee Member, Russel Blaik

The McDonalds Coral Coast 7s will bring in a record number of overseas teams for the first time.

Following a two-year hiatus, the tournament which is one of the hailed 7s tournament’s in the country will bring in fresh teams that will provide a good challenge on the local rugby 7s scene.

Coral Coast 7s Committee Member, Russel Blaik says the teams bring their own unique style of rugby which will make the tournament an exciting one.

“Yes we’ve got teams coming from Australia, New Zealand, Japan, a Women’s team coming out of Scandinavia this year, and of course the USA as well”

New teams will be seen in the youth, men’s as well as the women’s division.

The tournament kicks off on January 12th at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.