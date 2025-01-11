Coral Coast 7s a must-see says Serevi

The legendary King of 7s Waisale Serevi

Legendary King of 7s Waisale Serevi believes that this year’s McDonalds Coral Coast 7s is one not to be missed.

He says the addition of a Fijian Drua team along with McDonald’s Mike Friday Select 7s side featuring 7s greats like Rosko Specman and Jerry Tuwai, makes this year’s tournament a thriller.

The Hall of Fame says the tournament will also be a fantastic opportunity for local players to showcase their talent in front of overseas-based scouts.

“This year it’s on another level, and you don’t want to miss out, you have to come out in numbers. This is the only free 7s tournament in the world, offering high-quality rugby. You can enjoy from the first game to the last game.”

Serevi is calling on rugby fans to come out and witness the event, as it’s free for spectators.

The King of 7S will be one of the ambassadors of the tournament, and he is looking forward to what the three-days of competition will bring.