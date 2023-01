[File Photo]

Fijiana 7s player Raijieli Daveua has been ruled out of the Sydney 7s tournament.

Daveua suffered a concussion during the Hamilton 7s and will return home to serve her 12 days of rest.

Coach Saiasi Fuli says there will be no replacement as they have 12 players in the squad.

Fijiana is pooled with the USA, Great Britain and Canada.

The Sydney 7s tournament starts on Friday.