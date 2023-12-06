Brown to feature in Coral Coast 7s

[Source: Fiji's Coral Coast Sevens/Facebook]

Fijian rugby fans will get to watch South African 7s legend, Kyle Brown live in action at the 12th McDonald’s Coral Coast 7s next year.

This comes as the former Blitzbokke captain was selected by another Springbok legend, Bryan Habana as the 10th pick in the McDonald’s All Stars team.

Habana says Brown personified hard work, sacrifice and dedication throughout his career.

Tournament Founder Jay Whyte says Brown will add size, strength and 7s experience to the side, along with former rival, and national rep, Semi Kunatani.

Whyte says many times the pair have gone head-to-head and now Fiji will get to see what it looks like when they play alongside each other.

Brown has won three HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series titles with South Africa and has participated in 69 tournaments in the green and gold jersey before retiring in 2019.

The Coral Coast 7s will kick off on the 18th of January at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.