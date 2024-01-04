Ba Originals excited about Coral Coast 7s

The Ba Originals men’s side during one of their training sessions

The Ba Originals men’s side is excited to feature for the first time ever in the prestigious McDonald’s Fiji Coral Coast 7s tournament.

Ba Rugby Union secretary Gabby Kautoga expresses gratitude to the tournament management for extending an invitation to their side, emphasizing the significance of this opportunity for both players and coaches.

Kautoga says training has been progressing exceptionally well and with the festive season now behind them, the players are prepared to elevate their performance to new heights.

Article continues after advertisement

The secretary highlights the dedication and hard work put in by the team, emphasizing that this venture into the tournament is a crucial step in the broader plan for the Ba rugby union.

“This is a pathway as well for our 7s boys we have our 15s, 15s side going on already for skipper and we have this separate program for 7s and not just Coral Coast we are targeting some other big 7s in Fiji we’ll see from our Coral Coast 7s this year.”

Kautoga says this is huge for the players, many of whom hail from the villages and it’s an opportunity for them to showcase their talent on a bigger stage and gain the recognition they deserve.

He acknowledges that participation in such a high-profile tournament is not only about the players but also about putting Ba rugby on the map.

The Coral Coast 7s will kick off on the 18th of this month at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.