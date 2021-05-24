Home

Australia beat Argentina in semi-final thriller

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
January 31, 2022 3:46 am

Australia has beaten Argentina 26-12 in the semi-final of the Seville 7s today to book a spot in the final.

Some poor defensive work from Australia allowed Argentina’s Luciano Gonzalez to score the first of the match.

Australia picked up their momentum and show some class with Corey Toole putting them back into the game in the fourth minute of play.

A break from Nathan Lawson just before the break saw him sprint past the Argentinian defenders delivering the ball straight to Henry Hutchison, who’se try put Australia back in the lead.

Australia ran riot in the secondhalf with tries from Toole and Maurice Longbottom to give them a 26-7 lead.

A late comeback from Argentina saw Franco Sabato scoring the last try of the match to end the game at 26-12.

