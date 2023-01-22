Australia takes Fiji out

A slow start cost the Fiji 7s as they were edged by Australia 26-19 in the fifth-place quarter-final at the Hamilton 7s this afternoon.
Australia ran in four tries to three as Fiji tried its best to keep up with the pace.
The half-time score was 12-7 as Australia’s Dietrich Roache and Nathan Lawson and Fiji’s Iowane Teba scored a try each.
Australia ran in two consecutive tries from the kick-off in the second spell while Fiji dotted the last two tries which were from Manueli Maisamoa and Jerry Matana.
