7s players need to step up: Mazey

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Fiji Airways 7s players need to figure out how to put together a winning combination for the Cape Town 7s, which kicks off today.

Fiji Rugby Union Interim Chair Peter Mazey says since the team’s fourth place finish in the Dubai 7s last weekend, all the focus has been on the performance of coach, Ben Gollings, but it is also the players who need to step up and do their bit on the field.

Mazey says FRU continues to explore ways to improve the performance our national players in the HSBC World Sevens Series.

“How can we best make the players do better, and that maybe by giving them new coaching opportunities, not necessarily a new coach but we may need to enhance the Strength and Conditioning or enhance the physiotherapist or we may need somebody else.”

The Cape Town 7s begins tonight with Fiji playing France in its opening match at 8:28pm.

The Joseva Talacolo-led side will then face Spain at 11:12pm before meeting Argentina at 4:46am tomorrow.