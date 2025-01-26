5th place finish for Fiji 7s in Perth

The Fiji Airways Men’s 7s team concluded their HSBC Perth 7s campaign securing 5th place with a hard-fought 17-5 victory over France.

Playmaker Terio Tamani set the tone early, crossing the try line in the third minute and adding the conversion to give Fiji a 7-0 lead.

His sharp decision-making and tactical kicking kept the French defense on high alert throughout the first half.

In the second half, Fiji’s dominance in physicality and skill came to the forefront. Sakiusa Siqila powered through the French defense to score a brilliant try, extending the lead.

Moments later, Joji Nasova showcased his strength and agility, brushing off defenders to add another five points to Fiji’s tally.

Despite trailing, France showed resilience.

Enahemo Artaud broke through Fiji’s defense in the dying moments of the game to secure a consolation try before the final whistle.

Meanwhile, Fijiana 7s finished in 9th place after defeating Great Britain 26-17.