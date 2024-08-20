Sigatoka Methodist driven by faith

Defending Under-16 Raluve Trophy champions Sigatoka Methodist College

Defending Under-16 Raluve Trophy champions, Sigatoka Methodist College, will be relying on divine intervention when they take the field this Saturday.

The girls from Sigatoka know it won’t be an easy task trying to retain their title again in this year’s final and will go all out to win.

Captain Alitia Navukula says they have done the hard yards and will leave the rest to the man upstairs.

“For next week’s game, we will just put it to the Lord for him to guide us all the way through the final.”

The Year-11 lass adds that they will try and execute some of the game plans that they did not use in last weekend’s game against Lelean Memorial School.

SMC will face Niusawa Methodist High School in the Raluve Trophy under-16 final at 10.15 am this Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch the LIVE coverage of the Weet-Bix Raluve Trophy and Deans Finals on FBC Sports.