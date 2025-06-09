Sigatoka Methodist cruises into Raluve U16 semifinals

Reigning Weet-Bix Raluve Under-16 champions Sigatoka Methodist School have stamped their authority once again, overpowering Lomaivuna High School 43-12 to secure a spot in next week’s semifinals.

From the opening whistle, the girls from Rugby Town wasted no time in asserting their dominance.

Their structured attack, quick ball movement and solid defence kept Lomaivuna under pressure throughout the match.

Sigatoka Methodist displayed the same intensity and hunger that saw them lift the title last year.

They ran in several well-worked tries and showed composure in both attack and defence, making it difficult for Lomaivuna to find any rhythm.

Despite a few late surges from Lomaivuna, it was too little too late as the defending champions controlled the tempo and closed out the match in style.

Sigatoka Methodist will now shift its focus to the semifinals, determined to continue its title defence.

The Weet-Bix Raluve competition continues this week at Buckhurst and Bidesi Parks in Laucala Bay, with teams battling for spots in the final stages of the tournament.

