Sigatoka defends title despite numerical disadvantage

Sigatoka Methodist School’s Under-16 team overcame a one-player disadvantage to retain their title in the Weet-Bix Raluve final this morning.

The defending champions secured a 20-0 victory over Niusawa Methodist High School in a thrilling encounter at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Despite their numerical disadvantage due to indiscipline, SMC showcased remarkable resilience throughout the match.

Although Taveuni-based Niusawa Methodist did not score, they delivered an impressive display of skill and determination.

Sigatoka Methodist wins the grade title for the third time in a row.