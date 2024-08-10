Navatu Secondary ready to face Naitasiri

Navatu Secondary School Under-19 team during one of their training sessions

Navatu Secondary School Under-19 team is determined to make history by reaching the semi-finals for the first time in their 26-year participation in the Vodafone Deans Competition.

Despite facing challenges due to limited training resources, the team from Taveuni is fully committed to giving their best in today’s quarter-final match.

The side has been preparing since the beginning of this year and is well aware of what to expect from their opponent today.

Captain Josefa Tadra, who is stepping into Suva for the first time, says they won’t let their opponents get the best of them.

“We have been training really hard for the past few weeks. We’ve faced many challenges along the way, but it hasn’t deterred us. We’re ready to give our opponent a tough time tomorrow.”

Navatu Secondary will be facing Naitasiri Secondary at 2.45pm at Buckhurst Park.

Meanwhile, other matches will be broadcast live on the FBC Sports channel.