Natabua ready to dig deeper as Raluve semifinals loom

Defending champions Natabua High School know the road to back-to-back titles only gets tougher from here.

After edging past a strong Adi Cakobau School side 12-5 in a hard-fought Weet-Bix Raluve Under-18 quarterfinal, team manager Rigieta Radrodro says the girls are bracing for an even greater challenge in the semifinals.

“For the semifinals, I know it will be tougher, so we are going to go now and just work on the basics. And of course, our preparation will be tougher because we know how rugby has evolved, and we know how it will get tough as we go.”

The Natabua girls showcased grit and determination in a match that could’ve gone either way, and Radrodro says the team’s performance made Lautoka proud.

“They came out here and they delivered, and I know they made Lautoka proud.”

She also praised the school community and supporters for their unwavering presence.

“To all our fans, especially to our Natabua High School students, staff, teachers, and of course to the old scholars, the Lonehats, you have come all the way out to support the girls.”

With the semifinal looming, Natabua remains in firm contention to defend its national title.

