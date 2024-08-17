Nasinu U18 makes historic final

Nasinu Secondary School has qualified for their first Vodafone Deans Trophy final since 2002, back when the prestigious competition was contested at the Under 19 level.

This year, their Under-18 team earned their spot in the final with a hard-fought 33-20 victory over Cuvu College.

Nasinu started strong, building a solid lead with disciplined defense and effective attacks.

Cuvu College, however, mounted a fierce comeback in the second half, closing the gap and putting pressure on Nasinu.

Despite Cuvu’s late surge, Nasinu held their ground and secured the win.

With this victory, Nasinu is on the verge of reclaiming the glory they last tasted in 2002.

Now, with the competition at the Under-18 level, the team is just one game away from bringing the Deans Trophy back to their school after more than two decades.