Grammar rules Marist to claim grade title

Suva Grammar School’s Under-15 side caused an upset by defeating the defending champions, Marist Brothers High School, 31-24 in the Vodafone Deans final competition.
The closely contested match kept both teams and their supporters on edge with a narrow point margin throughout.
Grammar scored first, but Marist responded a few minutes later to level the score at 7-7.
In the first half, both teams scored three tries each within 20 minutes, leading to a 19-all tie at the break.
The intensity of the game increased in the second half with impressive set pieces from both sides.
Grammar managed to hold their lead and secured a final try in the dying minutes before the referee’s whistle.
