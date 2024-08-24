Grammar rules Marist to claim grade title

Suva Grammar School’s Under-15 side caused an upset by defeating the defending champions, Marist Brothers High School, 31-24 in the Vodafone Deans final competition.

The closely contested match kept both teams and their supporters on edge with a narrow point margin throughout.

Grammar scored first, but Marist responded a few minutes later to level the score at 7-7.

In the first half, both teams scored three tries each within 20 minutes, leading to a 19-all tie at the break.

The intensity of the game increased in the second half with impressive set pieces from both sides.

Grammar managed to hold their lead and secured a final try in the dying minutes before the referee’s whistle.