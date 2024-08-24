Emotional for winning mentor

Natabua High School’s Under-18 girls’ rugby coach, Inoke Vucago, described their Raluve Trophy win over ACS as deeply emotional, particularly because it brought back memories of his late wife, who passed away last year.

Vucago, who had coached the team to victory in 2022, shared that his wife was by his side during that previous triumph, making this year’s win bittersweet.

He mentions about how the team, after losing the trophy last year, made a promise at the start of this season to win it back.

Article continues after advertisement

Vucago expressed his gratitude to the girls for keeping their word.

He also highlighted the efforts of the Year 13 players, who ensured that they left behind a lasting legacy by securing the trophy as a gift to the younger members of the team.