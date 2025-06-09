Dream run continues for Dreketi Central

Dreketi Central College has written a new chapter in their school’s rugby history, qualifying for the Weet-Bix Raluve Under-16 semifinals for the very first time after a dramatic 14-12 win over St Vincent College.

It was a battle of heart and grit, with Dreketi lock Unaisi Ratoqe leading the charge, scoring both of her team’s tries in a powerful first-half display.

They took a 14-7 lead into the break after a dominant opening spell.

St. Vincent College, led by its powerhouse number 8 Amelia Tabukolo, fought back bravely in the second half.

Tabukolo also scored twice and nearly inspired a stunning comeback, but another late try in the dying moments was ruled out, leaving the crowd stunned and Dreketi clinging to a narrow lead.

The final whistle confirmed it: Dreketi Central’s fairy-tale campaign is still alive.

From underdogs to semifinalists, the Northern side’s dream run continues, and they’re not done yet.

