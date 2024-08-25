Deans final was a challenge says QVS coach

Josaia Waiwalu, head coach of Queen Victoria School’s under-18 team, acknowledged that defending their Vodafone Deans Trophy title against Nasinu Secondary School proved to be a formidable challenge.

Reflecting on the match, Waiwalu highlighted the importance of their defence in securing the win.

His team emerged victorious with a 27-13 scoreline at the packed HFC Bank Stadium in Suva yesterday evening.

“They’re a very formidable side, as you can see today, but we realized we talked about it right throughout the weekend we have to trust the process. I’ve always been talking about the process, if we stick to the process, you know and keep the game close and deny them possession, we should have a good game. And today obviously we did just that.”

Prior to the game, Waiwalu emphasized to his players the need to trust each other and focus on their strongest asset: their defense.

He noted that the team recognized the significance of the final early in the week and committed to retaining their title.