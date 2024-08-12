Cuvu looks to etch name in history books

Cuvu College Under-18 coach Samisoni Navatu says this week will be solely focused on correcting their mistakes from the Vodafone Deans quarterfinals over the weekend and ensuring they continue their bid for victory.

The team defeated Ratu Kadavulevu School 23-22 over the weekend where there was confusion among the players about who had won when the final whistle blew.

Navatu says they will put this behind them and focus on what lies ahead, especially as they hope to etch their names in the competition’s history books.

“Despite our bid for victory, we need to work on our forwards – especially our scrums which needs an improvement, our technical plays is something we have picked out too. I think these are the main areas we need to work on and try to come back stronger this weekend.”

He adds there’s no turning back for them now as they are shouldering the hopes of the people of the province of Nadroga.

Cuvu is set to face Nasinu Secondary School this Saturday while in another semis, Ratu Navula College will meet Queen Victoria School.

The games will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva and will be LIVE on FBC Sports.