This is the best squad: Bobo

Former Flying Fijians winger, Sireli Bobo, expresses his optimistic outlook for the current group of players currently competing at the Rugby World Cup in France.

Drawing from his own experiences, Bobo firmly believes that this team possesses the necessary qualities to secure victory and claim the prestigious Webb Ellis Cup.

Bobo highlights the team bonding within the Simon Raiwlaui-coached side as a particularly impressive aspect.

“For the boys, I think the whole of Fiji , a lot of people has been asking me about the squad, I think this is the best squad we have ever had for the past world cups.”

He emphasizes that this team is both dangerous and talented, with both the starting XV and impact players showcasing their abilities.

“The first XV’s and the bench and those that aren’t picked for the match day squad is I think the squad we have now is, I think is the strongest squad.”

Furthermore, Bobo commends the players for their exceptional skill and class, as observed through their training videos on social media.

He extends his gratitude to the Fiji Rugby Management for entrusting a local leader to guide the Flying Fijians in this highly anticipated tournament for the country.

Bobo also expresses his appreciation towards Reverend Joji Rinakama and the management for their guidance in preparing the team for the World Cup.

He wishes the team success in their remaining games and eagerly anticipates the matches against Georgia and Portugal.