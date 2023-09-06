Teen Jorgensen in line for Wallabies World Cup debut

[Source: Reuters]

Max Jorgensen is being touted in Australian media to make his World Cup debut against Georgia on Saturday and scrumhalf Nic White made clear on Wednesday that he had joined the ranks of the teenager’s admirers.

Outside back Jorgensen, who celebrated his 19th birthday at the weekend, looked to have had his World Cup ambitions dashed when he twisted his knee in May but has fought back from an anterior cruciate ligament strain.

Wallabies coach Eddie Jones has rarely let a team naming go by without throwing in a couple of surprises this season so it would raise few eyebrows if Jorgensen was included in the matchday squad when it is named on Thursday.

Less than a year out of school, Jorgensen made a spectacular start to his Super Rugby career for the New South Wales Waratahs before the injury cut his season short.

He was a threat every time he injected himself into the backline, showing off not only impressive speed and balance but also maturity in choices about when to pass, kick or take a tackle.

With the wing positions almost certain to be locked up by Marika Koroibete and Mark Nawaqanitawase, Jorgensen is most likely to replace Andrew Kellaway at fullback if Jones decides to give him a start at the Stade de France on Saturday.

Samu Kerevi’s fitness is the other main subject of debate in the Australian media with suggestions he might not be fit to play after he injured his hand against the All Blacks last month.

Assistant coach Neal Hatley, however, said the world-class inside centre would be an option when Jones chooses his team.

