More From The FBC
Photos
Studio 69
About
Careers
Downloads
Advertising Information
Terms and Conditions
Contact Us
Head Office
331 4333
[email protected]
Nadi Office
666 2121
[email protected]
Labasa Office
8811383
[email protected]
Newsroom
3220 934
[email protected]
FBC TV
3220 934
BulaFM
3220910/3220911/7732911
MirchiFM
3220908/3220909/7732909
2DayFM
3220904/3220905/7732905
GoldFM
3220906/3220907/3220907
Radio Fiji One
3220900/7732900/7732901
Radio Fiji Two
3220903/3220902/7732903
Finance
3314333
[email protected]
Studio 69
3314333
[email protected]
ARP
© 2018-22 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.
Home
News
Sports
Business
Special Events
World
Radio
TV
Trending
RWC 2023
Sep 27 06:53 AM
Weather
Search
RWC 2023
RWC: Flying Fijians in France: 27/9/23
Share
Akuila Cama
Deputy News Manager
[email protected]
September 27, 2023 6:32 am
Advertisement
Dual citizens’ right to contest municipal elections takes center stage
RWC: Flying Fijians in France: 27/9/23
RWC: Flying Fijians videos: 27/9/23
Government has failed our children: Tabuya
Fiji’s tourism drives strong growth
Fiji to develop Green Finance Taxonomy
Flooding and heavy rain alerts in force
Bhim calls for reservation of seats for women
FCCC awaits FTA’s financial reports
Youth vital in sustainability fight
PM highlights climate crisis at leaders’ roundtable
Fullback Lemeki to make rare start for Japan against Samoa
Biggest Irish TV audience of the year tuned in for win over South Africa
Ukraine says Russia Black Sea Fleet commander killed
Chrissy Teigen, Natasha Rothwell roll up their sleeves
NZ aware of Fiji’s threats
‘Expend4bles’ reloads the action franchise
South Korea hosts Japan, China as US allies try to reassure Beijing
Emosi Tuqiri making a name for himself
RWC: Flying Fijians in France: 26/9/23
Injury scare in Broncos camp
Scotland's McInally retires after injury ends World Cup hopes
US figure skater Zhou slams anti-doping system's failures ahead of Valieva hearing
Keanu Reeves’ girlfriend Alexandra Grant calls him an ‘inspiration’
Rapinoe brings the curtain down on her fabled international career
Anti-Muslim hate speech in India concentrated around elections
Antarctic winter sea ice hits 'extreme' record low
Taye Diggs loves his podcast about love
Usher promises not to disappoint
Biden makes new pledges to Pacific island leaders as China's influence grows
Ministry flooded with applications for SA roles
FNPF acquires Garden City Complex
‘Dementia is hard’: Emma Heming Willis shares update
Philippines removes Chinese barrier
Journey continues for Bolavucu
Another Railumu makes her big break
National minimum wage rate review to be based on consultation
Canadian Sikhs stage protests against Indian government over murder
Biden commits to climate action, funding
Sophia Loren has surgery after fall
Men’s Netball reaching new height
Address 2013 Constitution anomalies first, claims Chaudhary
India win their first golds, North Koreans snub South on podium
Prasad advocates innovative funding for sustainable recovery
Canada look to deliver Jamaica knockout punch and book Olympic ticket
North Korean shooters snub South Koreans on podium
Approximately $1m for Lautoka Bus Stand upgrade
Spain's women players ready to stick to football after ending boycott
Taliban weighs using US mass surveillance plan
Gaming couple nicknames for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
PM underscores significance of Pacific ‘Zone of Peace’
Rabuka welcomes US presence in the Pacific
Ministry clarifies role, bonus payments under Fiji Pine
Do not cross flooded roads: FRA
US National Zoo bids farewell to pandas
Russia 'closely monitoring' tense situation in Kosovo
Pierre Cardin turns Communist Party HQ blue for Paris Fashion Week
FSC produces 100,000 metric tonnes of sugar
Student support services hub launched
Ethnic Armenians flee Karabakh after breakaway region's defeat
US hits Chinese, Russian firms over Moscow military aid
US House to press forward with spending cuts despite shutdown risk
$200m worth of projects for Sugar City
Under 10 penalties per game
Nadroga expects physical Nadi outfit
Wong proposes skills investment amid workforce exodus
China remains a key partner for Fiji: Dalituicama
Inoke to miss Pacific Games
LTA cracks down on habitual offenders
Low risk of Nipah Virus spread to Fiji
Sugar industry gains momentum with sustainability drive
More needs to be done says Prasad
Namibia chase elusive first World Cup win against Uruguay
Relocation of Vunato dump highlighted
Sukuna Park schedule to reopen next month
Uruguay name team to play Namibia
All Blacks confident they can match level of Ireland, Springboks
Rybakina withdraws from Pan Pacific Open
Visas issued for Pakistan team for World Cup in India
Angus Cloud’s cause of death revealed
Chile raises alert for Villarrica volcano to amber
Kevin Bacon once had to remove a ‘haunted’ house
Taiwan expects to deploy two new submarines by 2027
Georgia presents enormous challenge
No immediate increase as proposal will follow normal process
Efforts to increase voter turnout in municipal elections
Australia's Qantas flags hit from higher fuel prices
Multimillion-dollar projects planned for Nausori
Age is not a barrier: Maejirs
Polls show Australia Indigenous referendum support slipping
Quavo heads to Washington, DC
Rich in resources but with a high proportion of poverty
Vunato dump CPR workers grateful to assistance
Touch Rugby aims for top spot
New Caledonia and Solomon Islands end OFC U-16 Women's Championship on a high
Ophelia brings more rain and flood risk to US East Coast
Canada House speaker apologizes for recognition of veteran
Fiji to ratify treaty to combat plastic pollutions
‘Will & Grace’ is turning 25 but remains timeless
Call to harvest for cane farmers as rainy season looms
Boost for Team BulaBots
Qantas warns rising fuel costs may hit fares
Armenian PM blames Russia for failing to ensure security
Taylor Swift cheers on Travis Kelce
Dutch police use tear gas to disperse rioters after Ajax v Feyenoord abandoned
Ex-Goldman Sachs trader to lead Greece's leftist Syriza party
Cherckerboard reigns on Versace catwalk at Milan Fashion Week
Treat Georgia game as a final: Tuisova
RBF announces biggest profit ever
International players to boost locals in Test match
All black and white looks rule Dolce & Gabbana catwalk in Milan
Biden to host Pacific Island Leaders
Plan falling into place for Baby Kulas
Russian-installed head of Donetsk imposes five-hour curfew
Accountants continue to leave for offshore jobs: FICA
Welsh gathering momentum
Farming helps Naroi village economically
Jones says committed to Australia job after Wales debacle
Early medical attention key says cancer survivor
Townsend unhappy with officials after captain Ritchie sidelined
Former President Jimmy Carter rides through Georgia peanut fest
Philippines condemns Chinese 'floating barrier' in South China Sea
Kindergarten teacher charged with child rape
France to pull troops out of Niger following coup
Usher to headline Super Bowl 2024 halftime show
Symposium aims to secure digital future
Ethiopia's Assefa smashes women's marathon world record in Berlin
Zeeard takes lead in Fiji's Tourism Development
Police officer investigated for alleged rape
Fiji's rise as Australia falters
Serb gunmen battle police in Kosovo monastery siege; four dead
Giorgio Armani offers soft, fluid looks at Milan Fashion Week
Farmer charged with alleged rape
Lego abandons effort to make oil-free bricks
40,000 march in Spain against amnesty for Catalan separatists
NASA's first asteroid sample parachutes into Utah desert
Koroiduadua out, Tuqiri in
Need to implement TVET early
Heavy rain alert in force
Wales book quarter-final berth and leave Australia on verge of early exit
Kaloumaira is new FBC Chair
Open communication is the key: Chew
Qualified policy advisors to be hired to strengthen performance
Youth irreverence is a concern
Saulo shines in club win
In-Field Drainage program to boost sugar production
Nakoci works on form
Seven-try Scotland see off Tonga with 45-17 bonus-point win
Financial support for farmers need to be explored: Dr Tukana
France could switch Dupont replacement depending on opponents
Tottenham hold Arsenal, Liverpool go second, Newcastle hit eight
Gill and Iyer belt tons as India crush Australia in rain-hit ODI
Marshall Islands to strengthen diplomatic relations
US 'disappointed' Solomon Islands leader Sogavare to miss White House summit
Rabuka commends UNDP’s role in the Pacific
Gavoka eyes mainland China for tourism
Tawake learning from the best
Disaster Week to create resilient and better-prepared nation: Soko
RWC: Flying Fijians in France: 25/9/23
Saraphina’s save lifts Kulas to U16 final
Whites turn to Kumar for IDC
Lautoka finishes on a high, Tavua upsets Rewa
With Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan to create History
NZ clinch place in final following confident win over Tonga
Community leaders urged to become catalysts of change
Budding talents thrive in Provincial 7s tournament
Kim Kardashian in 'casual' relationship with NFL star Odell Beckham Jr
El Paso, Texas 'at a breaking point' as migrants flood border, mayor says
Sakkari beats Dolehide to win Guadalajara title
Springboks still on track to win World Cup - coach Nienaber
Gatland sympathises with under-fire Jones before crucial RWC clash
Pharmacists fear reversing pseudoephedrine ban could endanger workers
Rapinoe retires from soccer with no regrets on activism
Farhan Akhtar on getting Ranveer Singh on board for Don 3 instead of Shah Rukh Khan
Russell Brand breaks silence after sex abuse allegations aired
Must-win games for Flying Fijians
Fiji committed to SDG goal acceleration: PM
Ukraine targets key Crimean city a day after striking Russia’s Black Sea Fleet headquarters
Police to work on response tactics: Chew
Demand for water tanks soar
Touch Rugby icon helps TFF keep Pacific Games dream
Liam Messam names 'the freakiest player' he's ever played with
Project proposals to link climate and biodiversity: IUCN
Delasau commends grassroots talent as Nailaga wins
After his win at SIIMA Awards, Rishab Shetty seeks blessings as he commences Kantara 2
Ram Charan shares heartfelt tribute for father as he completes 45 Years of cinematic journey
Tropical Storm Ophelia lashes Mid-Atlantic with fierce winds, heavy rains
Butler and Chizik hope to leave a mark with Basketball Fiji
Shahid Kapoor reveals he did Haider for free
Labour, National, ACT announce similar immigration policies
Sophie Turner sues ex-husband Joe Jonas for return of children
US mother gets 78 years for killing daughters, aged 5 and 15
Plan behind our 80 minutes game
Ireland beat Boks in battle of titans
Junior Kulas brace for Tahiti
State of emergency lifted in Queenstown as clean-up begins
DFPL champs want to finish on a high
Cherckerboard reigns on Versace catwalk at Milan Fashion Week
Pacific must be a zone of peace: Rabuka
National Summit paves way forward for education: Radrodro