Rugby switch paying off for Dunibitu

Sailasa Dunibitu

For someone that played football from childhood until he was 18, rugby was never part of the bigger picture.

Sailasa Dunibitu who played soccer from a young age in Nadi and even joined the national Under 22 camp in 2018 is surprised with where rugby has taken him in a short time.

The former Nadi Under 20 goalkeeper has set his sights on something bigger in four years.

He says a simple conversation with his dad changed everything for him.

“From a small age until 18 years old I was just playing football and my father spoke to me because we were in the village and he told me to try rugby because all my family they play rugby, and then I just tried rugby, I joined Nadi team U20 and after I got a small contract and come to France and that’s it.”

The former Nadi Muslim College student from Sikituru village says the recent rise of the Fiji Water Flying Fijians has opened his eyes.

“My goal is for the next World Cup I want to join the Fiji team watching them play in France and witnessing the World Cup really motivates me, for the next World Cup I’m aiming to be part of the team”.

Dunibitu plays with the likes of Manasa Saulo and former Drua number eight Peni Raidre at St Medard club along with Galoa, Serua villager Leveni Luke and former Flying Fijians hooker Henry Spring.

The 22-year-old scored a try in their last match and is expected to start again this weekend at number seven in the Federale 1 competition.