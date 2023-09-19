Radradra praises Nayacalevu for bringing unity

[Source: World Rugby]

Flying Fijians star Semi Radradra attributes the team’s unity to Captain Waisea Nayacalevu, praising him for his unwavering support during a challenging period last week at the Rugby World Cup.

Radradra acknowledges Nayacalevu’s role in guiding the team to maintain composure, and stay focused on their match against the Wallabies yesterday, which Fiji won 22-15.

He credits his skipper for fostering unity and motivating the team to intensify their game preparations.

“I think the skipper controlled that emotion, and I think he gave us that boost for that game.”

Radradra stated that they harnessed their energy and emotions to confront a formidable Australian team yesterday.

He emphasizes the team’s unwavering determination throughout the match, acknowledging the emotional intensity of the do-or-die situation they faced.

The 31-year-old highlights the anticipation surrounding the Australia match, emphasizing that it dominated discussions in the lead-up to game day.

Looking ahead, the Flying Fijians are set to take on Georgia next on October 1st at 3.45 a.m.

