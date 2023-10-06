Dupont continues recovery as France prepare for Italy

[Source: Reuters]

Antoine Dupont was seen with ball in hand for the first time since he sustained a broken cheekbone at the Rugby World Cup as the mercurial France scrumhalf steps up his bid for a potential quarter-final appearance.

The France captain underwent surgery and on Monday will visit his surgeon Frederic Lauwers, who will decide whether the 26-year-old is fit for a high-intensity rugby game, probably against defending champions South Africa on Oct. 15.

France play Italy on Friday and will top Pool A if they win while South Africa will finish second in Pool B if Ireland avoid defeat by Scotland on Saturday.

Article continues after advertisement

Dupont has been sprinting at training and played with the ball, although he is not yet allowed to make contact with other players.

France could face elimination if they lose to Italy, and even if the Azzurri have not beaten them in 10 years, Les Bleus are wary of the threat, having prevailed only 29-24 in the Six Nations in Rome this year.

Italy were trounced 96-17 by New Zealand in the previous round of matches but France will beware of the wounded beast.

One of them is France-born Ange Capuozzo.