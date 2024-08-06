Youngsters get chance to be noticed

[File Photo]

Fiji Secondary School Rugby Union vice president Savenaca Muamua believes that players in the Vodafone Deans competition are fortunate to have a clear pathway to higher levels of the sport.

The anticipation is high as the competition nears its conclusion, with scouts set to attend the quarterfinals in search of the next generation of rugby talent.

Muamua highlights that the presence of scouts offers a significant opportunity for these young athletes.

“We have seen how the players have come through the mill from Secondary School Rugby, Deans competition and right up to Flying Fijians and that is the pathway for rugby players. The rugby players are now enjoying the pathway that FRU has set in line for everybody who plays rugby.”

He adds that if one or two players are chosen for the Fiji Rugby Union High Performance or the Drua Academy, it will be a rewarding outcome for the families who have made sacrifices for their children’s sporting dreams.

He also emphasizes the potential professional benefits for the players and their families, noting that rugby can provide a stable and rewarding career.