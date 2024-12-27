Young Seru drawing comparisons to Tuisova

Tomasi Seru

At just 20 years old, Fiji’s Tomasi Seru has already earned a reputation as one of rugby’s brightest prospects.

Currently playing for French Top 14 giants Stade Rochelais, Seru is a versatile utility back whose game has drawn comparisons to the iconic Josua Tuisova.

According to RugbyPass, Seru is “Stade Rochelais’s golden nugget”, a player who blends exceptional physical attributes with outstanding tactical awareness and a laser-focused mindset.

Article continues after advertisement

They describe him as truly exceptional.

Whether it’s his dynamic runs, defensive resilience, or sharp decision-making under pressure, Seru embodies the traits of a future star.

The Fijian prodigy has nine caps for Stade Rochelais this season, showcasing his ability to adapt and excel at the top level.

As Fiji continues to produce world-class rugby talent, Seru stands out as a name to watch—a player who might just follow in Tuisova’s footsteps as a game-changing force on the international stage.