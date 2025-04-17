Wong urges support for Fijiana's historic Test

Fiji Rugby Board Director for Women’s Rugby Cathy Wong has urged Fijians to rally behind the Vodafone Fijiana 15s as they prepare to face the Wallaroos in a historic home Test.

The match marks a significant milestone for women’s rugby in Fiji, not just as a sporting event but as a legacy project aimed at building capacity, developing local talent and showcasing the strength of women in the game.

Wong highlighted the importance of this opportunity for women to step forward in a space long dominated by men, contributing both on and off the field.

“Australia and New Zealand are our neighbours and if you look at the world ranking, I mean they are up there in terms of ranking in the 15th for us to play against the Wallaroos. That’s huge. So my call out to the people of Fiji is come and support the women.”



Fiji Rugby Board Director for Women’s Rugby, Cathy Wong.

She described it as a crucial moment in expanding the reach and impact of the game beyond the white lines.

The clash against Australia, one of the top-ranked teams in the world, is seen as a high point for the Fijiana program and a chance to test themselves against elite opposition.

Wong sees this as more than just a match, but a bold statement that women’s rugby in Fiji is ready to take centre stage.

She is calling on Fijians to show their support by attending the game, supporting the women in their households and communities and helping grow the sport at all levels.

Fijiana hosts the Wallaroos on the 3rd of May at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

