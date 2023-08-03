We’re playing another quality side: Raiwalui

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Fiji Water Flying Fijians coach Simon Raiwalui says they’ve had a quick turnaround following their match against Samoa last weekend.

The side is still in their preparation phase for Rugby World Cup which is why the coaching team is testing and rotating players at certain positions.

Raiwalui says Ben Volvavola’s experience will be a boost against Japan.

Ben Volvavola

He adds Japan is a good team, plays a very high tempo game and an organized side.

“Very excited about the game this weekend, we’re playing another high quality team in Japan and we’re really looking forward to this part of our preparation, it’s the end of our first block so we understand how tough it’s going to be”.

The national coach made nine changes and one positional change in his starting lineup to play Japan at 10.15pm on Saturday.

You can watch the game LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.