We pay expat coaches and expect results: Saukuru

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru expresses his disappointment at the dismal performances of our Fiji Airways Men’s 7s coach Ben Gollings.

The Englishman has failed to deliver a Cup title after 18 tournaments in the World Series.

Saukuru says we’re coming towards the Olympics without a win which is a dangerous signal and the government is not taking it lightly.

The Minister also says they respect the Fiji Rugby Union and don’t want to interfere with them.

However, he says FRU must understand government is pouring quite a significant sum of money into supporting rugby and they expect some positive results out of it.

7s is our flagship to the world according to the Minister and when things are not going well it affects us

Saukuru adds they expect outcomes as the government pays for expatriate coaches through the Fiji Sports Commission.

A disappointed Saukuru says FRU should take ownership and make the right decision.

‘Make the right decision now because it’s not Fiji Rugby Union’s team, they must know that the people of Fiji are following them, they love their rugby and they should be able to do something before everything gets out of hand’.

He says if the current losing trend continues, fans will get frustrated and the team will lose its support if decisions will be delayed.

Coach Ben Gollings while speaking from Los Angeles says he’s confident they can deliver.

‘I’m confident about what this team can do and where it’s going and what these players are capable of and we’re very close to that becoming a reality’.

The Fiji 7s and Fijiana will be in action at the LA 7s this weekend.

Our Fijiana faces Brazil in their opening match at 1:14pm tomorrow then on Sunday, they’ll meet South Africa at 8:26am and New Zealand at 1:24 pm.

The Fiji men’s side will face Great Britain in its opening match tomorrow at 2:54pm.

On Sunday, they clash with Canada at 5:30am and France at 10:22am before the men’s cup quarterfinals begins at 3:26pm.

The semi-finals and final will be held on Monday.

You can watch the Fiji and Fijiana sides in action at the LA 7s live on FBC TV.