We need to build on what we started in July: Mayanavanua

Starting the Pacific Nations Cup at home is good for the Fiji Water Flying Fijians, according to head coach Mick Byrne.

The national coach believes Tonga presented themselves well against Samoa last week and came out victorious.

However, he says playing in front of the world’s best rugby fans this Saturday still surely helps the players, especially with the noise.

Lock Temo Mayanavanua.

Just like Byrne, lock Temo Mayanavanua says Tonga grabbed the opportunities that were given to them by Samoa last week.

It was media day for the Flying Fijians today, and Mayanavanua said that Fiji will need to brace themselves for Tonga following their round one win.

However, he says they will not focus so much on the opposition but rather look at what the national side can do better together as a team.

“We are just focussing on us and the platform that we’ve made from July and we looking to build on it as a team, different players is coming in, some players returning but our standards don’t drop, we’ve said that we’re tier one nation so we need to keep that standard high regardless of the players that come in.”

The Flying Fijians host Tonga at the HFC Stadium on Saturday at 3pm.

