We need our execution to be on point: May

Junior Flying Fijians captain Nalani May reflected on their 11-48 loss to England, comparing it to their earlier defeat against South Africa in the World Rugby Under 20 Championship in Cape Town.

He says that the playing style was similar, but they struggled to execute their game plan.

Despite the losses, Nalani emphasized that the team remains determined to rise and keep trying.

“You know it was similar to the first game, we had our plans worked on, our work ons from the previous game but we just did not execute and I think that’s what let us down today.”



He adds that it all goes back to basic skills which they will need to brush up on before their next match.

The Sportsworld Fijian U20 will meet Argentina next on Wednesday at 12am.