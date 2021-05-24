Home

Rugby

Waratahs stun Crusaders

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
May 1, 2022 6:21 am
Mark Nawaqanitawase of the Waratahs scores against the Crusaders [Source: Photo / Getty]

Mark Nawaqanitawase scored a try for the Waratahs to pull off one of the upsets of the season.

The Australian side handed the Crusaders a 24-21 loss in their Super Rugby Pacific clash last night.

The Crusaders were riddled with errors forcing indiscipline with Hamisg Dalzell and Pablo Matera sent off for foul play and collapsing a maul.

Dylan Pietsch scored two minutes into the match before Nawaqanitawase crossed over 12 minutes later after being set up by Izaia Perese.

Another penalty try in the 67th minute was enough for the Tahs.

The Crusaders’ point came from a penalty try with Sione Havili Talitui and Fletcher Newell also finding the try-line.

In another match, Rebels also edged Moana Pasifika 26-22.

