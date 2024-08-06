Votualevu to embrace national quarterfinals experience

[Source: Supplied]

Votualevu College Under 16 will savour the experience of reaching the Raluve quarterfinals for the first time in three years since joining the competition.

Team manager Walesi Buadromo describes this as a novel experience for everyone involved and says the team is taking baby steps, focusing on each game as it comes without getting ahead of themselves.

She adds that reaching this stage is a significant achievement, considering they only advanced to the quarterfinals of the Western Zone last year.

Article continues after advertisement

“Majority of our students are year nine students, they bring with the skills taught by their primary school teachers and a few of our year 10 students have joined Lilian Amazon club, doing off-season with them and now they have merged and this is how they make up the team.”

Buadromo says they enter the competition uncertain of their opponents’ playing styles but are determined to give their best in hopes of advancing to the semifinals.

Votualevu College will meet Adi Cakobau School at 9.30am on Friday in the Weet-Bix Raluve quarterfinals at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch the game LIVE on FBC Sports.