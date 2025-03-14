Volivoli looking to impress ahead of Hong Kong 7s

After missing out on selections to the Vancouver 7s due to an injury, national 7s rep Suliano Volivoli has been putting in the hard yards over the past few weeks coming out of recovery in hopes of making the final squad to the Hong Kong 7s.

The former Police 7s captain led the Viwa Rugby side to the Fiji Bitter Nawaka 7s yesterday, consisting of former reps recovering from injuries and Drua Academy players, all looking for a spot in Hong Kong.

Volivoli says his recovery period was a tough time for him emotionally, but through the support of his family and loved ones, he has been able to make a full recovery.

“Thank you. In terms of my recovery, it was really hard for me, I wasn’t fully fit; that’s why I got injured. But with this Hong Kong coming up, I have been training hard, giving my all, and working on my mistakes, like tackling. I’m also working on other areas the coach wants to see in his players.”

He says competing at the Nawaka 7s wasn’t in the plan for him, but upon hearing that a few reps would be competing, he decided to join and get some valuable game time.

In some results from the men’s division yesterday, St Gabriel Nakavika defeated Hydro Bukuya 10-5, Brothers Rugby beat Mana Magician 24-0, while Eteni Rugby beat Dralu 5-0.

In the under-21 men’s grade, Savuiqali lost 10-5 to Flying Tigers, Nakelo Conv Brothers lost 7-14 to Nabouwalu Selection, Navala beat hosts Nawa-ka 12-5, and Nasekula Blues defeated Ellingworth Koromaitovo 17-5.

