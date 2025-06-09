Vanua and Ranadi kick off with impact beyond rugby

[Photo Credit: Fiji Rugby]

The Vodafone Vanua Trophy and Royal Tea Ranadi Trophy competitions officially kick off today, and while the focus will be on the rugby action, Fiji Rugby says the impact goes much deeper.

Acting chief executive officer Koli Sewabu stressed that these tournaments are more than just games, they are a vehicle for social change in Fiji.

“Rugby has multiple impacts beyond the field, fighting social issues and creating changes. In Fiji, it is more than just a sport, it is a tool for transformation.”

FRU Acting chief executive officer Koli Sewabu.

He noted that grassroots competitions like the Vanua and Ranadi Trophies are helping young players move away from harmful habits and embrace healthier, more disciplined lifestyles.

“We’ve seen young players who once struggled with substance abuse or poor health habits now embrace the discipline of rugby, leading healthier, more active lifestyles.”

Sewabu added that rugby remains a “powerful antidote” to challenges like drug abuse, poor health, and limited opportunities, making this year’s Vanua and Ranadi competitions vital for Fiji’s future both on and off the field.

