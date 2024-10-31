Valetini is Wallabies best for 2024

[Source: Reuters]

Wallabies loose forward, Rob Valetini, is Australia’s best rugby player for 2024 after winning the John Eales Medal.

Valetini has now won the top award back-to-back after beating fellow backrowers Fraser McReight and Harry Wilson for the honour following a big season in the gold jersey.

He becomes the third player to win consecutive John Eales Medals alongside Michael Hooper and Israel Folau.

The 26-year-old featured in every game for the Wallabies in 2024, moving to blindside flanker after the second Wales Test.

The Kadavu man finished the season with six turnovers win to go with 78 tackles and countless carries over the advantage line when the Wallabies needed it the most.

His elder brother and Drua flyhalf, Kemu Valetini, is on tour with the Flying Fijians and they’ll play Scotland on Sunday at 5:40am.